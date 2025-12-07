0 members on board

Russia, China hold joint anti-missile drills on Russian territory

by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov (second from left) and Chinese Defense Minister Cao Gangchuan (third from left) attend the closing ceremony of a Sino-Russian military exercise in Shandong Province, China, on Aug. 25, 2005. (China Photos)

The Russian and Chinese militaries conducted joint anti-missile drills in on Russian territory in early December as part of scheduled military exercises, China's Defense Ministry said on Dec. 6.

According to a statement published on the ministry's website, the drills were not directed against any third party and were not a response to current international developments.

These drills followed joint artillery and anti-submarine exercises that Russia and China conducted in the Sea of Japan in August.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, said on Nov. 20 during his visit to Russia that he is ready to work with the Russian side to implement "the important agreements reached by the leaders of our countries."

"We will comprehensively enhance the level of Sino-Russian relations, broaden their horizons, and strengthen their stability," Zhang said, as Russia's Defense ministry quoted him in a Telegram post on Nov. 20.

Russia and China signed a "no-limits" strategic partnership shortly before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the two countries have deepened their military and economic ties.

While Beijing has claimed neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war, it has become one of Moscow's most critical lifelines — supplying defense equipment and purchasing large quantities of Russian oil.

RussiaChina-Russia relationsChina
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Trump’s peace plan hits a wall | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on another failed round of U.S.-Russia diplomacy over a controversial peace plan, as Moscow presses ahead on the battlefield and advances in and near Pokrovsk.

Sunday, December 7
