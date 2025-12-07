Russia, China hold joint anti-missile drills on Russian territory

The Russian and Chinese militaries conducted joint anti-missile drills in on Russian territory in early December as part of scheduled military exercises, China's Defense Ministry said on Dec. 6.

According to a statement published on the ministry's website, the drills were not directed against any third party and were not a response to current international developments.

These drills followed joint artillery and anti-submarine exercises that Russia and China conducted in the Sea of Japan in August.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, said on Nov. 20 during his visit to Russia that he is ready to work with the Russian side to implement "the important agreements reached by the leaders of our countries."

"We will comprehensively enhance the level of Sino-Russian relations, broaden their horizons, and strengthen their stability," Zhang said, as Russia's Defense ministry quoted him in a Telegram post on Nov. 20.

Russia and China signed a "no-limits" strategic partnership shortly before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the two countries have deepened their military and economic ties.

While Beijing has claimed neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war, it has become one of Moscow's most critical lifelines — supplying defense equipment and purchasing large quantities of Russian oil.