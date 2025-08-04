Russia, China conduct joint drills in Sea of Japan.

The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint artillery and anti-submarine drills in the Sea of Japan as part of scheduled military exercises, Russian officials said Aug. 3.

The maneuvers, part of the "Maritime Interaction-2025" exercise, began two days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed to "appropriate regions" in response to what he called "foolish and inflammatory" nuclear threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian authorities said the drills were planned well before Trump's remarks.

Russian state media reported that the exercises involve a joint detachment of Russian and Chinese warships, including a large Russian anti-submarine vessel and two Chinese destroyers. Diesel-electric submarines from both countries are participating, along with a Chinese submarine rescue ship.

The drills, which are scheduled to conclude Aug. 5, include artillery fire exercises, anti-submarine warfare training, air defense operations, and joint search and rescue missions.

Russia and China signed a "no limits" strategic partnership shortly before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the two countries have deepened their military and economic ties.

While Beijing has claimed neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war, it has become one of Moscow's most critical lifelines — supplying defense equipment and purchasing large quantities of Russian oil.

Trump said Aug. 1 his submarine order was in response to what he described as "highly provocative" statements from Medvedev about the possibility of war between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The United States and Russia hold the world's largest nuclear arsenals and rarely disclose movements or deployments of their submarines.

Trump's remarks come amid heightened tensions with Moscow and frustration over a lack of progress in ending the war in Ukraine.