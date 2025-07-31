Russia to fine people for 'extremist' search queries under new law

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing authorities to fine individuals for intentionally searching for or accessing content labeled as "extremist" online, including through search engines and virtual private networks (VPNs), Russian state-controlled media reported on July 31.

According to the law, those who deliberately search for materials listed in the government's federal registry of "extremist" content can face fines ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles (approximately $35 to $60). This includes using software to bypass state-imposed website blocks, such as VPNs.

Advertising tools or services that provide access to banned online resources can result in even penalties up to 500,000 rubles (about $5,600).

Russia's legal definition of "extremism" is vague and often politically weaponized, far broader than the internationally accepted understanding of the term. The label has been used to target anything that contradicts the Kremlin's narrative, including the official version of global or Russian history.

The new law also introduces fines for the illegal transfer of subscriber phone numbers or account credentials used to access internet resources. Citizens can be fined up to 50,000 rubles ($620) for violations, while fines for companies may reach 200,000 rubles ($2,500).

The new law comes amid ongoing crackdowns on internet freedom in Russia, where censorship and surveillance have intensified since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In 2024 alone, Russia blocked about 417,000 websites. Some 85.5% of these bans were imposed extrajudicially, with various agencies censoring content on topics like so-called "foreign fakes," military criticism, gambling, and piracy.