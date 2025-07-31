Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russia to fine people for 'extremist' search queries under new law

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Russia to fine people for 'extremist' search queries under new law
In this photo illustration, a woman has Yandex search open on her laptop. (Photo Illustration by Serene Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing authorities to fine individuals for intentionally searching for or accessing content labeled as "extremist" online, including through search engines and virtual private networks (VPNs), Russian state-controlled media reported on July 31.

According to the law, those who deliberately search for materials listed in the government's federal registry of "extremist" content can face fines ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles (approximately $35 to $60). This includes using software to bypass state-imposed website blocks, such as VPNs.

Advertising tools or services that provide access to banned online resources can result in even  penalties up to 500,000 rubles (about $5,600).

Russia's legal definition of "extremism" is vague and often politically weaponized, far broader than the internationally accepted understanding of the term. The label has been used to target anything that contradicts the Kremlin's narrative, including the official version of global or Russian history.

The new law also introduces fines for the illegal transfer of subscriber phone numbers or account credentials used to access internet resources. Citizens can be fined up to 50,000 rubles ($620) for violations, while fines for companies may reach 200,000 rubles ($2,500).

The new law comes amid ongoing crackdowns on internet freedom in Russia, where censorship and surveillance have intensified since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In 2024 alone, Russia blocked about 417,000 websites. Some 85.5% of these bans were imposed extrajudicially, with various agencies censoring content on topics like so-called "foreign fakes," military criticism, gambling, and piracy.

‘No other option’ — Russian state media article demands no Ukrainians ‘be left alive’
In a piece titled “There is no other option: no one should be left alive in Ukraine,” columnist Kirill Strelnikov repeats Kremlin propaganda lines, including the claim that Ukraine is a “military training ground” for the West and that Ukrainians are mere pawns of the U.S. and Europe.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
RussiaLawSocial MediaInternetRussian censorshipCensorshipRussian propagandaVladimir Putin
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 31
 (Updated:  )
Russia 'lying again' about capture of Chasiv Yar, Ukraine claims.

"The situation in Chasiv Yar is the same as in recent months. Russia is simply lying again, precisely so that the claim spreads through refutations," said Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, in a comment for the RBK-Ukraine news agency.

Show More

Editors' Picks