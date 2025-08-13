Become a member
Russia aims to build 79,000 Shahed-type drones in 2025, Ukraine's military intelligence says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
The Iranian-made drone Shahed 136 warhead, used in Russia under the name Geran-2, is on display at an exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia plans to produce 79,000 Shahed-type drones in 2025, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), said in an Aug. 12 interview with Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

Shahed-type drones, originally designed in Iran, have become a key element of Moscow's long-range strike arsenal against Ukraine, frequently used to target cities, infrastructure, and energy facilities.

Skibitskyi said Russia is expanding its manufacturing capacity, opening new production lines, and working to replace imported parts with domestically made components for assembling the drones.

"Today, the glider is theirs, and the internal combustion engine they install is also theirs. The navigation system, with the exception of chips and microelectronics, is Russian-made," he said.

The Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan hosts a major Shahed assembly plant. Ukrainian forces have targeted the site twice in recent days, most recently on Aug. 12, after a similar strike on Aug. 9.

Skibitskyi said drone attacks are a part of an effort to prevent Russia from meeting its production goals.

"Our task here is to prevent this from happening, to prevent such an increase. And, if possible, to destroy the production facilities themselves," Skibitskyi added.

The warning comes amid a surge in Russian drone use. Ukraine's Air Force recorded 6,129 Shahed-type drones launched in July, a new monthly record, surpassing June's 5,337, compared to just 423 in July 2024, a more than fourteen-fold increase.

The escalation has fueled fears that Moscow's growing stockpile could enable sustained, high-intensity bombardments against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Article image
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

