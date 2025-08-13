Zelensky to meet German chancellor in Berlin, join talks with NATO, US leaders

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Berlin on Aug. 13 to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz before talks with U.S. and European leaders, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said, according to Ukrinform.

Nykyforov said the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting before joining a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Nykyforov also said an online meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place later in the day.