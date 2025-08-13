Become a member
Zelensky to meet German chancellor in Berlin, join talks with NATO, US leaders

1 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in front of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on May 28, 2025. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Berlin on Aug. 13 to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz before talks with U.S. and European leaders, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said, according to Ukrinform.

Nykyforov said the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting before joining a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Nykyforov also said an online meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place later in the day.

WarUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyFriedrich MerzDonald TrumpNATOMark RutteEuropean alliesPeace Talks
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Wednesday, August 13
Zelensky, Erdogan discuss future peace talks in Turkey.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who offered to host future peace talks in Turkey. The call comes just days before the Aug. 15 Trump-Putin summit on ending the war in Ukraine—without Ukraine's participation.

Wednesday, August 13
