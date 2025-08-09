Ukraine hits storage site for Shahed-type drones, imported parts in Russia's Tatarstan Republic

Drones operated by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) struck on Aug. 9 a storage facility in Russia's Tatarstan Republic housing Shahed-type drones and foreign components used in their assembly, the agency reported.

This is not Ukraine's first strike on Tatarstan since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022, as the region's Alabuga Special Economic Zone is home to a facility that manufactures Shahed-type long-range attack drones and other reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

0:00 / 1× Footage reportedly showing a Ukrainian drone striking a warehouse storing Russian drones in Kizil-Yul, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2025.

Ukrainian drones from the Security Service's Special Operations Center "A" flew roughly 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) to strike a logistics hub in the village of Kizil-Yul, igniting a fire at the site, the SBU's statement read.

"The Security Service (of Ukraine) continues its systematic efforts to demilitarize Russian military facilities deep inside enemy territory. Storage sites for Shahed drones, which the enemy uses to terrorize Ukraine every night, are among our legitimate military targets," SBU said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Russia has not officially commented on the reported strikes.

Earlier, Ukrainian drones struck five Russian fighter jets overnight on Aug. 4 at an airfield in Saky, a city in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian strike destroyed a Su-30SM aircraft, damaged another, hit three Su-24s, and struck an aviation weapons depot. Russia deploys these fighter jets for regular attacks on Ukraine, as well as for patrols, radar surveillance, target guidance, and escorting long-range aircraft.