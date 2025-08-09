Become a member
News Feed

Ukraine hits storage site for Shahed-type drones, imported parts in Russia's Tatarstan Republic

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine hits storage site for Shahed-type drones, imported parts in Russia's Tatarstan Republic
Screenshot from a video reportedly showing a Ukrainian drone striking a warehouse storing Russian drones in Kizil-Yul, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2025.

Drones operated by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) struck on Aug. 9 a storage facility in Russia's Tatarstan Republic housing Shahed-type drones and foreign components used in their assembly, the agency reported.

This is not Ukraine's first strike on Tatarstan since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022, as the region's Alabuga Special Economic Zone is home to a facility that manufactures Shahed-type long-range attack drones and other reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

0:00
/
Footage reportedly showing a Ukrainian drone striking a warehouse storing Russian drones in Kizil-Yul, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2025.

Ukrainian drones from the Security Service's Special Operations Center "A" flew roughly 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) to strike a logistics hub in the village of Kizil-Yul, igniting a fire at the site, the SBU's statement read.

"The Security Service (of Ukraine) continues its systematic efforts to demilitarize Russian military facilities deep inside enemy territory. Storage sites for Shahed drones, which the enemy uses to terrorize Ukraine every night, are among our legitimate military targets," SBU said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Russia has not officially commented on the reported strikes.

Earlier, Ukrainian drones struck five Russian fighter jets overnight on Aug. 4 at an airfield in Saky, a city in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian strike destroyed a Su-30SM aircraft, damaged another, hit three Su-24s, and struck an aviation weapons depot. Russia deploys these fighter jets for regular attacks on Ukraine, as well as for patrols, radar surveillance, target guidance, and escorting long-range aircraft.

Article image
UkraineRussiaDrone attackDronesSBUWarUkrainian strikes in Russia
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Editors' Picks