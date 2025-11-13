0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Europe

Rubio says Hungary received only 1-year sanctions waiver on Russian oil, gas

3 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Rubio says Hungary received only 1-year sanctions waiver on Russian oil, gas
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to traveling journalists at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Ontario, on Nov. 12, 2025, after the G7 foreign ministers meeting. (Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Nov. 12 that Hungary was granted a one-year exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas to prevent destabilizing the Hungarian economy.

"It's a very small piece of what Russia sells," Rubio told journalists while departing a G7 meeting in Canada.

"It's almost all of what they (Hungary) buy, and it would be deeply destabilizing in Hungary for them to lose access to those energy resources."

This contradicts a statement by the Hungarian government, which claimed it had received an exemption for an unlimited period.

The waiver was announced after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Washington last week, although uncertainties about the exemption's duration persisted.

Orban, who maintains warm ties with both Trump and the Kremlin, has argued that Hungary needs Russian pipeline oil and gas to maintain low prices and a stable energy supply.

Unlike most other European leaders, Orban has maintained close contacts with Moscow during the full-scale war in Ukraine while repeatedly blocking aid to Kyiv and sanctions against Russia.

Orban’s unexpected headache — Trump’s offensive against Russian energy
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

The Hungarian leader flew to Washington shortly after the Trump administration slapped sanctions on Russian energy companies Rosneft and Lukoil to pressure Moscow into accepting a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Rubio also confirmed that the U.S. is not interfering in the expansion of a Hungarian nuclear power plant by a Russian company.

"We want them to be able to complete it because we want them to be energy independent," the chief U.S. diplomat said.

The Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom is constructing two new nuclear reactors at Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant as part of the "Paks II" expansion project.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said already in June that the U.S. had decided to lift sanctions imposed by the Biden administration against the nuclear station's expansion.

After the meeting between Trump and Orban, Budapest announced that Hungary would buy U.S. nuclear fuel for the plant.

Ukraine confirms use of Flamingo missiles in strikes on Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, targets inside Russia
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
United StatesDonald TrumpMarco RubioRussian oilRussian gasNuclear Energy
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks