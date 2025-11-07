KI logo
Friday, November 7, 2025
Orban meets Trump in Washington to discuss Russian oil, war against Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Nov. 7, 2025. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived at the White House on Nov. 7 to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, as Budapest seeks an exemption from recent sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector.

The two countries are planning to sign a "significant nuclear cooperation agreement," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"(We will) address that, given our geographic realities, maintaining the ability to purchase energy from Russia without sanctions or legal restrictions is essential for Hungary's energy security," Szijjarto wrote on X.

Orban and Trump are also expected to discuss Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as the two seek to portray themselves as mediators in peace efforts. According to Szijjarto, Budapest is prepared to host possible peace talks.

Orban, a close Trump ally and widely seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest partner in the EU, has maintained ties with Moscow despite the war and has repeatedly portrayed Ukraine as a threat to Hungary’s security and economy.

