paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, Ukraine, Ukraine-Romania border, Far-right, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Romania's presidential candidate Georgescu calls Ukraine 'fictional state,' suggests annexing territory

by Martin Fornusek January 30, 2025 11:42 AM 2 min read
Calin Georgescu, Romania's presidential candidate, speaks to members of the media after voting at a polling station during parliamentary elections, near Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Far-right Romanian politician Calin Georgescu called Ukraine a "fictional state" and claimed that the eventual partition of its territories is "inevitable" in an interview published on Jan. 29.

"On 100% it will happen," Calin Georgescu said in the interview with journalist Ion Cristoiu about redrawing Ukraine's borders as a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting Romania could claim some of Ukraine's territories.

"The path to something like this is inevitable. Ukraine is a fictional state... the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic."

The obscure, pro-Russian ultranationalist achieved a shock success during the first round of a presidential vote in November 2024, making him a front-runner for the second round. The results were annulled by the constitutional court over alleged Russian interference and a hybrid campaign on TikTok meant to prop up Georgescu.

The far-right politician, who has opposed military support for Ukraine and the transit of Ukrainian grain through Romania, remains the leading candidate for the rescheduled vote in May with 38% of projected support.

"The world is changing. Borders will change... If borders change, where are we? We have an interest in Northern Bukovina. We have Budjak, we have Northern Maramures, the former Transcarpathia... there are still Hungarians," Georgescu said, referring to Ukrainian regions bordering Romania.

The politician further suggested that Poland would annex Lviv, echoing tropes commonly employed by Russian propaganda about a post-war division of Ukraine.

Georgescu is not the first far-right Romanian politician to suggest annexing parts of Ukraine's territory in the wake of Russia's war. Claudiu Tarziu, a member of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, and Diana Sosoaca, the leader of the pro-Russian SOS Romania party, made similar comments.

There are an estimated 150,000-500,000 ethnic Romanians living in Ukraine, concentrated in the border regions.

The current Romanian leadership has been staunchly pro-Ukrainian throughout the full-scale war, providing military aid that included a Patriot air defense system, housing a training facility for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, and facilitating the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products.

During the interview, Georgescu also said that U.S. President Donald Trump will seek to cut a quick deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, meaning Bucharest will no longer have to provide assistance to Kyiv.

Georgescu’s rise exposes the fragility of Romania’s pro-European consensus
The meteoric rise of hardcore nationalist Călin Georgescu in Romania’s first-round presidential election over the weekend is nothing short of remarkable. Georgescu surged from just a few percentage points in polls weeks before the vote to claim over 23% of the electorate, defeating candidates from t…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:26 PM
Video

Polish envoy on moving past painful history with Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek sat down with Poland's charge d'affairs in Kyiv, Piotr Lukasiewicz, to discuss why Poland stands out among Ukraine's allies and how to approach the most painful chapters of the shared Polish-Ukrainian history.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.