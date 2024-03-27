Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Turkey, China, UAE, Oil
Edit post

Reuters: Russia facing delays in oil payments from China, Turkey and UAE

by Chris York March 27, 2024 9:39 AM 2 min read
A view from the oil company Tatneft in Tatarstan, Russia on June 4, 2023. (Alexander Manzyuk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Banks in China, the UAE, and Turkey have boosted sanctions compliance leading to Russian oil firms facing months of delays in receiving payments, Reuters reported on March 27.

In some cases, money transfers to Moscow have been rejected entirely, several sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.

The U.S. in December introduced secondary sanctions to target foreign financial institutions that support Russia’s war effort, even if they do so unknowingly.

As a result, banks have begun demanding written guarantees from clients ensuring that payments will not benefit any person or entity named on Washington's Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) List.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the payment problems when questioned by Reuters during a press conference call.

“Of course, unprecedented pressure from the U.S. and the EU on the People's Republic of China continues,” he said.

After the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU and G7 countries imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap.

In addition to the imposition of the price cap, the U.S. and its allies applied a number of other measures in an attempt to force compliance, such as "cutting off access to Western services like shipping and insurance unless traders abided by the $60 limit."

Russia managed to ship out much of its crude above $60 by using a "ghost fleet" of mostly uninsured tankers, with the Financial Times reporting on Nov. 14 that the vast majority of Russian oil had been selling above the price cap.

The U.S. in December imposed secondary sanctions to try and curb Russian crude oil sales.

Sanctions for show: Russian oil sales to China, India single main driver of Ukraine invasion
As Western sanctions designed to cripple Russian energy exports barely slow them down, the Kremlin continues to make enough money to keep its war against Ukraine going indefinitely, just by selling oil to China and India. After pivoting away from Europe, Moscow found enthusiastic buyers in Beijing…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:39 AM

Reuters: Russia facing delays in oil payments from China, Turkey and UAE.

Banks in China, the UAE, and Turkey have boosted sanctions compliance leading to Russian oil firms facing months of delays in receiving payments, Reuters reported on March 27. In some cases, money transfers to Moscow have been rejected entirely, several sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:21 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 26, firing 36 times and causing at least 181 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:48 PM

Ukraine beats Iceland, qualifies for Euro 2024.

Ukraine's national football team has qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship after beating Iceland 2:1. It will be Ukraine's 4th straight European Championship, with the 2024 edition taking place in Germany in June and July.
8:43 PM

Zelensky meets Estonian parliament speaker in Kyiv.

"We discussed further assistance for Ukraine from Estonia and other partners and the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.