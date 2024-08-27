Skip to content
Research Editor for KI Insights

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine's biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a research editor position for its research unit, KI Insights.
The research unit is aimed at providing in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political scene and business prospects. It particularly focuses on the country's reconstruction – understanding the main challenges, who the key players are, and the opportunities ahead.
The Research Editor will take on a leadership role, working across different areas of expertise and coordinating different analytical products with the Research Analysts and the Director.

Responsibilities:

  • Help shape the research strategy and plans, suggest report ideas
  • Create methodologies for the planned research outputs
  • Oversee the work of Research Analysts
  • Edit research input and compile publications
  • Contribute to the production of regular and commissioned analytical products
  • Working with other team members of KI Insights and the Kyiv Independent on content distribution and promotion
  • Monitoring current events and regularly interviewing experts to stay up to date with the latest developments

Requirements:

  • Master's degree in a relevant field (e.g., political science, international relations, economics, business administration, management);
  • At least 4 years experience in a recognized think tank, financial institution, or other research-focused organization;
  • Experience with analytical software and data visualization tools (e.g., PowerPoint, Excel, R, Tableau);
  • Excellent English-language editing skills
  • At least a working knowledge of Ukrainian is required. Working knowledge of Russian would be an asset.
  • Experience on the ground in Ukraine, ideally currently based in Ukraine
  • Ability to work in a high-paced environment

We offer:

  • Market-level compensation;
  • Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media;
  • Busy but flexible work schedule;
  • Work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders;
  • An opportunity to gain expertise across different industries;
  • Creative and entrepreneurial atmosphere.

Note: This is a full-time position. Remote work in a compatible timezone can be discussed.
Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.
Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.

Click to apply

publish your vacancy

