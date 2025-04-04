General Staff: Russia has lost 920,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 920,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 4.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,528 tanks, 21,932 armored fighting vehicles, 42,841 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,663 artillery systems, 1,349 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,123 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,669 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.