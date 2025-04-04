The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 920,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2025 8:18 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery in the direction of Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast, on March 27, 2023 as Russian-Ukrainian war continues. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 920,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 4.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,528 tanks, 21,932 armored fighting vehicles, 42,841 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,663 artillery systems, 1,349 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,123 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,669 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Every finding is a key: The mission to recover Ukraine’s fallen soldiers (Photos)
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images. War leaves behind more than ruins and destroyed cities — it carves an invisible mark in the form of the missing and the dead. One of the most painful and challenging aspects of war is the fate of fallen soldiers, whose bodies remain
The Kyiv IndependentViacheslav Ratynskyi
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.