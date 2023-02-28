Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Report: Western-made parts are used in Russian weapons involved in war crimes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 28, 2023 1:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western technology companies continued to export dual-use and specific military components to Russia as late as November 2022, according to a new report released by International Partnership for Human Rights and the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission.

The report examined multiple war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, suggesting that Western-made parts were used in weapons involved in each crime.

The report’s authors cited trade data indicating that elements manufactured by Harting, Trimble, and TE Connectivity worth millions of dollars continue to be imported into Russia through official distributors or third countries such as Hong Kong and Turkey.

Two of these companies produce dual-use components that Russia seeks to manufacture and repair its military equipment, and one makes a type of specific component needed by the Russian military for navigation and targeting, reads the report.

In particular, the Russian Kalibr cruise missile allegedly includes components produced by nine U.S. companies, a Swiss and a Taiwanese one.

Western parts were also reportedly found in Iskander missile systems, Kha-101 strategic cruise missiles, and Tornado multiple launch rocket systems.

“Existing regulations and enforcements aiming to cut Russia’s access to western dual-use technology are not sufficient, evidenced by the fact that exports to Russia from companies making components sought by the Kremlin continue,” the International Partnership for Human Rights wrote.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
