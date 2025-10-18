Repairs underway at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as ceasefire zones established, IAEA says

Work has begun to restore power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been without power for four weeks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

In a statement posted on X, the agency said that a "complex repair plan" had been launched after local ceasefire zones were established to allow the work to proceed.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was quoted as saying that "both sides engaged constructively" with the agency to enable the repair plan. "Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security," he said.

A Russian attack hit a power line on Sept. 23, severing it from Ukraine's electrical grid. The Zaporizhzhia plant — the largest nuclear plant in Europe — is not currently generating electricity, but relies on backup diesel generators to provide the electricity necessary to maintain critical safety functions.

This marks the 10th and longest blackout at the plant since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom had warned that the diesel generators powering the plant are not designed to sustain the plant’s operational needs for an extended period.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was occupied in March 2022 by Russian forces during the full-scale invasion.