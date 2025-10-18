KI logo
Saturday, October 18, 2025
War

Repairs underway at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as ceasefire zones established, IAEA says

by Luca Léry Moffat
A man wheels a barrow towards a dumpster on a road that is overlooked by the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on the Russian-controlled southern bank side of the Dnipro river on Mar. 29, 2025, in Nikopol, Ukraine (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Work has begun to restore power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been without power for four weeks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

In a statement posted on X, the agency said that a "complex repair plan" had been launched after local ceasefire zones were established to allow the work to proceed.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was quoted as saying that "both sides engaged constructively" with the agency to enable the repair plan. "Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security," he said.

A Russian attack hit a power line on Sept. 23, severing it from Ukraine's electrical grid. The Zaporizhzhia plant — the largest nuclear plant in Europe — is not currently generating electricity, but relies on backup diesel generators to provide the electricity necessary to maintain critical safety functions.

This marks the 10th and longest blackout at the plant since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom had warned that the diesel generators powering the plant are not designed to sustain the plant’s operational needs for an extended period.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was occupied in March 2022 by Russian forces during the full-scale invasion.

‘A risky situation’ — Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s critical state, explained
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains disconnected from the Ukrainian electricity grid and without external power for two weeks, creating an increasingly “risky” situation, experts told the Kyiv Independent. Russian President Vladimir Putin referenced the crisis at the ZNPP, which is under Russian control, in his Oct. 2 remarks at the Valdai International Discussion Club, again blaming Ukraine for the outage, despite evidence to the contrary, and threatening retaliatory strikes
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Article image
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantIAEANuclear blackmailBlackoutRussian-occupied Ukraine
Avatar
Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University.

