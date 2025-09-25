Blackout at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant enters 3rd day after grid strike

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without external power for over two days following damage to the power grid by Russian forces, Ukraine’s state nuclear agency Energoatom reported on Sept. 25.

Russian troops reportedly struck a power line on Sept. 23, severing the plant’s connection to Ukraine’s electrical grid. The final functioning line supplying electricity to the facility was cut at approximately 5 p.m. local time.

As a result, the plant has been forced to rely on backup diesel generators to maintain critical safety functions, according to Energoatom.

"This creates a critical situation that threatens the security of not only Ukraine but also European countries," Energoatom said.

The company warned that the diesel generators, designed only for emergency use, cannot sustain the plant’s operational needs for an extended period. A shutdown of these generators could result in a loss of control over the facility’s nuclear safety systems.

Ukraine’s state grid operator, Ukrenergo, confirmed that the damaged power line remains operational on Ukraine-controlled territory. Yet, the operator said, the Russian military is deliberately preventing the plant's reconnection to the grid.

This marks the 10th blackout at the plant since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, according to Energoatom.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest nuclear power station in Europe, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

A monitoring mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been stationed at the site since September 2022, but Russian authorities have frequently restricted its access.

Ukraine continues to demand the withdrawal of Russian forces from the plant and the establishment of a demilitarized zone around the facility, a proposal Russia has repeatedly rejected.

In April, Reuters reported on a proposed U.S. peace plan that suggested Ukraine regain control of the plant, with Washington overseeing its operations and supplying electricity to both Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine and the European Union countered with their own proposal, which envisioned Ukraine taking back full control of the plant, with U.S. involvement but excluding Russia from any role.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was open to cooperating with the U.S. and Ukraine on the plant. This marked a shift from the Kremlin’s position in March, when officials insisted the facility was Russian property and ruled out any transfer of control.