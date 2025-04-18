The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Raiffeisen halts plans to sell Russian subsidiary, FT reports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2025 12:25 PM 2 min read
A sign above the entrance to a branch of Raiffeisen Bank JSC in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2022. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Raiffeisen Bank International has suspended efforts to sell its unit in Russia amid warming ties between Moscow and Washington, the Financial Times (FT) reported on April 18, citing undisclosed sources.

Austria's Raiffeisen, the largest Western bank still operating in Russia, has long been scrutinized for failing to exit the country's market despite the EU and U.S. sanctions imposed at the outbreak of the full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.

While initially announcing intent to sell its Russian branch, Raiffeisen decided in February to pause this effort amid U.S. President Donald Trump's diplomatic outreach to Russia, the FT wrote.

The outlet's sources nevertheless said that the situation might still change.

Trump's efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine have largely stalled as Moscow continues to reject a full 30-day truce, and the partial pause on strikes against energy facilities failed to hold.

Russian and U.S. officials have, nevertheless, floated the possibility of economic cooperation as part of the eventual settlement in Ukraine, and the rapprochement has already signaled positive developments for the Russian economy.

Raiffeisen told the FT that the process to sell its Russian unit is ongoing, but clarified that a Russian court ruling from September 2024, which froze the subsidiaries' assets, precluded the finalization of the process.

Ukraine-US minerals deal to respect EU entry efforts; talks to conclude on April 26, memorandum says
The Ukrainian government on April 18 published the text of a recently signed memorandum outlining a pending minerals agreement with the United States.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

2:04 AM

US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal, Deputy PM says.

"It is important that we reaffirm through our agreements the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.
9:28 PM

US votes against UN resolution over language on Russia's war.

Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, said Washington opposed the resolution because of repeated statements about the war in Ukraine that the U.S. considers “unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace.”
