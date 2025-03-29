The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, Peace Talks
Putin will have nothing to say at peace negotiations, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 29, 2025 8:09 PM 2 min read
Zelensky talks to reporters while meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Dec. 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 27 that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have no meaningful contribution to peace talks.

"I’ve never been afraid; it’s just Putin wanting war. What can a man who wants war say at peace talks?" Zelensky said when asked by the French newspaper Le Monde.

Zelensky added that Putin is "not ready for direct talks." "I'm not going to swallow his narrative... I'm not interested," Zelensky added.

The U.S. has held separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian delegations to kickstart peace negotiations. Before Zelensky's comments, Putin claimed Ukraine should be subject to a temporary government led by the United Nations.

On March 28, a White House National Security Council spokesperson dismissed the proposal, emphasizing that Ukraine's governance is determined by its constitution and its people.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Russia targeted energy infrastructure in Kherson on March 27, despite President Zelensky saying a temporary ceasefire on energy infrastructure has been in place since March 25. Russia claims its side of the deal has been in place since March 18.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

‘You can’t trust Russians’ — Europe’s Ukraine peacekeeping plans face one obvious hurdle
Strong statements made after a summit of European leaders in Paris on March 27 demonstrated two things — France and the U.K. are determined to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but the plans are currently hostage to the whims of the Kremlin. “You cannot trust the Russians any further than you
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

