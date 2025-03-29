Putin will have nothing to say at peace negotiations, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 27 that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have no meaningful contribution to peace talks.

"I’ve never been afraid; it’s just Putin wanting war. What can a man who wants war say at peace talks?" Zelensky said when asked by the French newspaper Le Monde.

Zelensky added that Putin is "not ready for direct talks." "I'm not going to swallow his narrative... I'm not interested," Zelensky added.

The U.S. has held separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian delegations to kickstart peace negotiations. Before Zelensky's comments, Putin claimed Ukraine should be subject to a temporary government led by the United Nations.

On March 28, a White House National Security Council spokesperson dismissed the proposal, emphasizing that Ukraine's governance is determined by its constitution and its people.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Russia targeted energy infrastructure in Kherson on March 27, despite President Zelensky saying a temporary ceasefire on energy infrastructure has been in place since March 25. Russia claims its side of the deal has been in place since March 18.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.