Introducing temporary government in Ukraine should be discussed, Putin claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 28, 2025 12:42 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting virtually at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Aleksey Babushkin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A temporary government should be introduced in Ukraine to hold new elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address on March 27.

Russian officials have repeatedly discredited the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelensky and have questioned Ukraine's sovereignty. Meanwhile, Russia is considered a consolidated authoritarian regime with manipulated elections by Freedom House.

"It is still not clear with whom to sign certain documents, and it is still not clear what power they have, because tomorrow other leaders will come... through elections," Putin claimed.

A temporary government under the supervision of the United Nations (U.N.), and several nations should be introduced in Ukraine to hold elections, Putin said.

"This is only one of the options. I am not saying that there are no others... This is one of the options, and such practice exists in the work of the U.N.," Putin said.

Elections could be held in Ukraine under outside supervision "to bring to power a capable government that enjoys the people's trust," Putin claimed.

Putin claimed Ukraine's current authorities are illegal since elections were not held when Zelensky's term expired.

"If he himself (Zelensky) is illegitimate, then all the others are too," Putin claimed.

Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections under martial law, which has been in place since the onset of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Russia targeted energy infrastructure in Kherson on March 27, despite President Zelensky saying a temporary ceasefire on energy infrastructure has been in place since March 25, and Russia claiming its side of the deal has been in place since March 18.

The U.S. has been in talks with Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

