Putin-Trump-Zelensky summit possible only to 'formalize agreements,' Peskov says

A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and President Volodymyr Zelensky could take place only to formalize agreements already reached, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Aug. 30, according to Russian state-controlled media.

The comments come as peace efforts remain stalled, with Russia continuing to insist on its maximalist conditions and attacking Ukrainian cities.

"Such a meeting is possible only to formalize agreements," Peskov told reporters. He added that a settlement over Ukraine is "not a primitive deal," but a "very complicated" process involving "a huge number of details."

The latest statement follows a recent visit to Moscow by CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Peskov said Ratcliffe met with Russian intelligence officials but did not meet Putin, who was briefed on the discussions. Trump described the Aug. 25 visit as "semi-routine."

Russia has repeatedly rejected or complicated proposals aimed at advancing ceasefire talks. On Aug. 22, Putin said Moscow said he received new proposals for ending the war, calling them "exotic" and "unacceptable."

"The proposals being conveyed to us are sometimes, I would say, exotic in nature and are unacceptable," Putin said. He added that Russia was ready for peace talks only "on the basis of the realities that have developed on the ground," a position he has reiterated throughout the past few years.

The Kremlin has also rejected proposals for a partial aerial ceasefire, while U.S. and Ukrainian officials have explored new approaches to move negotiations forward. Moscow has also rejected other proposals, including an American suggestion to establish a free economic zone in Donbas.