At least two injured as Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast endure 4th day of drawn-out Russian attack

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more relevant information becomes available.

Ukraine’s capital and the surrounding region are enduring their fourth consecutive day of attacks on Aug. 30 as Russia continues to launch waves of drones during the day and night.

Drones have been flying toward the capital for hours at a time, with explosions and the sound of air defense fire rocking the city throughout the morning and afternoon.



In Kyiv Oblast, two people were injured in the afternoon as a result of drone attacks, emergency services reported. Near the town of Fastiv, one person was injured after a house caught fire, while in Vyshhorod another person was injured after the attack set two garages ablaze.



In the capital itself, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the city’s Shevchenko district, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported at 1:26 p.m local time,. Shortly after, at around 1:40 p.m., Kyiv Independent journalists in the city center reported hearing a loud explosion.

Klitschko announced at 1:55 p.m. that a medical crew had been dispatched to the Holosiivskyi district. He later said that a cafe had been damaged from falling drone debris but that there were no casualties.



More explosions and air defense fire were heard at 3:10 pm, with smoke rising from an area near the city's TV tower, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.



Another attack earlier in the morning caused a massive fire at a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district, Ukraine's Emergency Services reported.