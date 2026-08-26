Trump says CIA chief's Russia trip was 'semi-routine' as Ukraine still awaits briefing

CIA Director John Ratcliffe's trip to Moscow was "semi-routine," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 26, rejecting speculation that the visit was intended to warn Russia against possible action targeting NATO countries.

The comments came as Ukraine has yet to receive information about the contents or outcome of Ratcliffe's meetings in Moscow, according to a source familiar with the matter. The U.S. side had earlier promised to brief Ukrainian officials after the trip.

"He's there on very sort of semi-routine (business) — I hate to disappoint people," Trump said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Aug. 26 that Ratcliffe did not meet directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president was instead briefed on the details of the meetings, Peskov said.

"There were contacts with the intelligence services," Peskov told reporters, describing the talks as a "positive development" between U.S. and Russian intelligence agencies.

The visit was first reported after a U.S. military C-17A Globemaster III aircraft was spotted at a Moscow airport, prompting speculation about the purpose of Ratcliffe's trip.

Ukraine was asked to refrain from striking Moscow and St. Petersburg while Ratcliffe was in Russia, according to a source familiar with the matter.

"They don't believe in the strength of Putin's air defenses," the source said.