The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, occupied Ukrainian territories, Vladimir Putin, War
Edit post

Putin orders Ukrainians 'without legal status' to leave Russia, occupied territories by Sept. 10

by Martin Fornusek March 20, 2025 3:39 PM 1 min read
Vladimir Putin during Russian-Azeri talks at the Zagulba State Residence in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Aug. 19, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian citizens residing in Russia and Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine must leave by Sept. 10 or "regulate their legal status," according to an official decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and published on March 20.

"Citizens of Ukraine who are in the Russian Federation and do not have legal grounds for staying (residing) in the Russian Federation are required to leave the Russian Federation on their own or regulate their legal status in the Russian Federation by Sept. 10, 2025," the decree reads.

Russia illegally declared annexation of fully occupied Crimea in 2014 and partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in 2022, de facto treating Ukrainian sovereign territory as its own regions.

The decree comes amid Moscow's efforts to Russify the conquered territories by pressuring Ukrainian citizens into accepting Russian passports or forcing them out while trying to attract Russian citizens to move in.

The document says the order will not concern Ukrainian citizens who will register their status with the Russian Interior Ministry by Sept. 10.

The decree further ordered all "foreign citizens and stateless persons" residing in the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts to undergo medical checks on drug use and infectious diseases by June 10.

As Russia continues to hold roughly one-fifth of Ukraine's territory, the fate of the occupied regions is likely to be a key topic in expected peace negotiations pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said territorial matters would be one of the most difficult aspects of the negotiations while rejecting the possibility of recognizing Russian rule over its territories.

Multiple reports of abuse, torture, and repression have emerged from Russian-held territories of Ukraine since 2014, with the cases only escalating after the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

2:47 PM

Hungary wants Ukraine as 'buffer zone' between Russia, Europe.

"We do not see the security of Europe in the integration of Ukraine into defense systems, but we see the need for a buffer zone between Russia and European defense structures, which serves the interests of both Russia and Europe," Hungary's Europen Affairs Minister Janos Boka told the Financial Times.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.