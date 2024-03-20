Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, FSB, Freedom of Russia Legion, Siberian Battalion, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Putin orders FSB to hunt Russians who fight for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2024 1:43 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the AO Konar plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on Feb. 16, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Federal Security Service (FSB) to track down Russian citizens who are fighting in Ukraine's military or pro-Kyiv militias in comments during a meeting of the FSB's board on March 19.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, the Siberian Battalion, and the Russian Volunteer Corps, consisting of Russians who fight for Ukraine, launched cross-border incursions into Russia's Belgorod and Kursk oblasts on March 12, allegedly resulting in clashes with Russian forces in several settlements.

There are other units of Russians, such as the primarily Chechen Dzhokhar Dudayev and Sheikh Mansur battalions, that have also been fighting for Ukraine.

Putin said that all such Russians must be tracked down and "punished...without any statute of limitations, wherever they may be located."

In a historical parallel common in Putin's rhetoric, he also compared Russians fighting for Ukraine to the Russian Liberation Army (also known as the Vlasov Army), who fought alongside Nazi Germany against the Red Army in World War II.

Russian security services have a long history of hunting down perceived traitors abroad, including engaging in targeted assassinations.

What do we know about the ‘Siberian Battalion’ that reportedly crossed into Russia?
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent doesn’t provide the full names of soldiers mentioned in the story to protect them and their families from persecution in Russia. They are identified by callsigns. KYIV OBLAST – In the early hours of March 12, Russian state media sounded the alarm. A number of Ukr…
The Kyiv IndependentEmmanuelle Chaze
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:57 PM

Umerov: Ukraine presents its plan for 2024 at Ramstein.

Kyiv presented its key allies a war plan for 2024 as more military assistance have been announced during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 19.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.