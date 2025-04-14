The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Putin may provoke world war by seizing NATO territory if not stopped in Ukraine, Zelensky warns

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 14, 2025 11:43 AM 2 min read
Zelensky visits media on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin may attempt to seize NATO territory and trigger a global conflict if not stopped in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an April 13 interview with CBS News.

"If we do not stand firm, he will advance further," Zelensky said, calling the threat "real."

The Ukrainian president warned that Putin's long-term objective is to restore a Russian empire that would include parts of NATO member states.

"Considering all of this, I believe it could escalate into a world war," he said.

Zelensky previously raised alarm at the Munich Security Conference in February, saying Russian troop buildup in Belarus could be aimed not only at Ukraine but also at Poland or the Baltic states.

According to Ukrainian estimates, Russia is preparing to field 15 divisions — up to 150,000 troops — in the region.

NATO leaders have echoed the warnings. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Feb. 12 that any Russian attack on NATO would be met with a "devastating" response.

"If Putin attacks NATO, the reaction will be devastating. He will lose," Rutte said.

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has sought to keep diplomatic channels open with Russia, claiming in a March 23 Fox News interview that Putin "wants peace."

When asked about Putin's territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine, Witkoff responded: "I simply have said that I just don't see that he wants to take all of Europe."

Zelensky's warnings come as Russia continues to reject U.S.-proposed ceasefire terms and steps up its offensive across Ukraine.

Tensions between NATO and Russia have risen following Moscow's all-out attack against Ukraine. Western leaders and intelligence agencies have warned of a potential large-scale war in Europe within the next five years, citing Russia's increasingly aggressive posture.

Russian attacks kill 40, injure 141 across Ukraine in deadliest day in months
The worst toll came from a Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy, where 34 people were killed, including two children, and at least 117 were injured, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Service.
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

11:32 AM

Moldova aims to conclude EU accession talks by end of 2027.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on April 13 that she hopes her country can wrap up EU accession talks by the end of 2027, warning that upcoming parliamentary elections will be critical in preserving Moldova’s pro-European trajectory.
9:27 PM

Russian attacks on Kherson kill 3, injure 2.

Shelling in the city center killed a 62-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two other Kherson residents, a 48-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, died in the hospital after being injured in drone attacks.
