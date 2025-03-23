The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Russia, Vladimir Putin, War, Europe
Edit post

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says

by Lucy Pakhnyuk March 23, 2025 10:01 PM 2 min read
Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, speaks to the press outside of the White House on March 6, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.

Witkoff, who brokered the now broken Jan. 15 ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, has become a leading figure in negotiations regarding Russia and Ukraine.

When asked whether he was convinced that Putin was seeking peace, he responded in the affirmative: "I feel that he wants peace," said Witkoff.

"Our job is to narrow the issues, bring the parties together, and stop the killing. That's the game plan. And that's what we're all there to do," he added, discussing the role of the U.S. in the negotiations.

Witkoff's comments come as Russia launched a deadly drone attack against Kyiv overnight on March 23. Three people, including a five-year-old girl and her father, were killed in the strikes.

On March 21, three people in Odesa Oblast were injured as a result of a massive Russian drone attack.

When asked about Putin's territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine, Witkoff responded: "I simply have said that I just don't see that he wants to take all of Europe."

Witkoff's assessment contrasts intelligence assessments made by European allies since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Denmark – a key NATO ally – in recent months released an unclassified intelligence assessment indicating that Russia may find the opportunity to launch a large-scale war on Europe within five years, if Moscow "perceives NATO as militarily weakened or politically divided."

The latest intelligence assessment comes amid a series of increasingly dire warnings from Western leaders and defense officials about the threat emanating from Russia and Europe's current lack of preparedness.

Witkoff also dismissed the relevance of ascertaining Putin's motivations. "It sort of doesn't matter. That's an academic issue."

In an earlier interview with American far-right political commentator Tucker Carlson on March 21, Witkoff openly parroted Russian propaganda regarding the partly Russian-occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and Crimea, fully occupied by Russia since 2014.

Speaking with Fox News, Witkoff repeated an additional Kremlin talking point, implying that NATO is responsible for Russia's invasion of Ukraine: "This is a much different situation than it was War II. In World War II there was no NATO... I take [Putin] at his word."

‘They are Russian-speaking, and there have been referendums,’ — Witkoff parrots Russian propaganda, legitimizing Putin’s claims in Ukraine
U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who recently emerged as a leading figure in negotiations regarding Russia and Ukraine, revealed insights into ongoing ceasefire talks between Moscow and Washington. In an interview on March 21 with American far-right political commentator Tucker…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.