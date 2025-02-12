Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, NATO, Mark Rutte, Russia, NATO-Russia, Donald Trump
Edit post

NATO reaction to Russian attack would be 'devastating,' Rutte warns

by Martin Fornusek February 12, 2025 3:48 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the press conference after his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Poland on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO's reaction to a potential Russian attack would be "devastating," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a press conference ahead of the defense ministers' meeting in Brussels on Feb. 12.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin attacks NATO, the reaction will be devastating. He will lose," Rutte said.

Allied and Ukrainian officials are gathering at the NATO headquarters for a ministerial meeting and the 26th summit of the Ramstein-format Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) to coordinate strategy in fending off Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The meetings come at an uncertain time as U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a quick peace deal in Ukraine while being evasive on the question of military support for the besieged country.

Trump's return to the White House also spells uncertainty for the alliance. His past comments have cast doubt on his readiness to assist European allies in case of Russian aggression.

When asked whether he is worried about Trump's willingness to aid Europe in case of another conflict, Rutte said European countries are currently addressing weaknesses in their own defense capabilities.

Defense spending will be at the top of the agenda of the ministerial meeting, Rutte said, adding that he expects the allies to raise the spending benchmarks from 2% of GDP to "north of 3%."

Trump has previously urged NATO partners to hike defense spending to as much as 5%, a level not achieved by a single member, including the U.S., in 2024.

During the press conference, the secretary-general backed Trump's stance that Europe should ramp up its support for Ukraine to make it more "equalized" in regard to the U.S.

"The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger they will be at the negotiating table," Rutte concluded.

‘People were killed inside Presidential Office’ — Zelensky comments on Russia’s assassination attempts in 2022
An attempt to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky at the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 resulted in people being killed inside the Presidential Office, Zelensky said in a segment of an interview with The Guardian published on Feb. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
