'Crazy' Putin could attack NATO in 2026, Russia building up troops in Belarus, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is preparing for a major military escalation, potentially targeting NATO countries next year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 14.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky said that Russia plans to deploy 15 divisions, totaling 100,000 to 150,000 troops, primarily in Belarus, a Kyiv Independent journalist reported from the event.

While the buildup could focus on Ukraine, he cautioned that Russian forces might shift toward Poland or the Baltics, raising concerns about a broader conflict with NATO.

"Based on all the information I've gathered from intelligence and other sources, I think he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is preparing for war against NATO countries next year," Zelensky said, but added he "can’t be 100 percent certain."

"Just like in 2022, they could move forward towards Ukraine, or they could go to Poland or the Baltics. And I believe this is his idea," he said.

"God bless, we will stop this crazy guy," Zelensky added.

The president also warned that without NATO membership, Ukraine must build a self-sufficient military capable of defending its sovereignty. "This means the appropriate NATO weaponry and a sufficient number of our Ukrainian soldiers."

According to Zelensky, Ukraine requires 1.5 million soldiers, more than double its current military size, along with a significant increase in the number of brigades.

This statement comes as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. does not consider Ukraine's NATO accession a "realistic outcome" of negotiations. President Donald echoed this stance, saying that he does not believe Ukraine joining the alliance is practical.

Zelensky earlier reported that Ukraine fields 110 brigades, while Russia has 220 brigades and plans to expand to 250 this year. Europe, including U.S. troops stationed there, has only about 82 combat brigades.

In a Feb. 12 interview with The Guardian, Zelensky underscored that Europe's security depends on Ukraine's continued resistance to Russian aggression.

Ukraine's military consists of 880,000 soldiers, tasked with defending the entire country against the 600,000 Russian troops concentrated in specific areas, the president said on Jan. 15