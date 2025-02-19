Putin would 'gladly' meet Trump, says war in Ukraine should be 'worked out' in advance

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Feb. 19 that he had been briefed on the outcome of U.S.-Russian talks in Riyadh, expressing willingness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Yes, I've been reported. I rate them highly. There is a result," Putin told Russian media.

He added that he would "gladly" meet with Trump but stressed that such a meeting must be carefully prepared. Putin emphasized that he seeks more than just a symbolic meeting, saying key issues, particularly the war in Ukraine, must be "worked out" in advance.

The Russian president also confirmed that Trump had told him Ukraine would be included in any negotiation process.

"President Trump told me during a telephone conversation, I can confirm that, of course, the United States assumes that the negotiation process will take place with the participation of Russia and Ukraine," he said.

Putin's remarks come after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio led a delegation to Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 for direct talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other officials.

The meeting marked the first face-to-face negotiations between the U.S. and Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion began. In response to the talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky postponed a planned visit to Saudi Arabia, expressing concerns over Ukraine's exclusion.

While no concrete decisions were announced, the U.S.-Russia meeting has raised alarms in Kyiv and Europe, where officials worry about being sidelined in the negotiation process.