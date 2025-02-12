Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Trump holds call with Putin, says Ukraine peace negotiations to start 'immediately'

by Chris York February 12, 2025 7:30 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump , in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated regularly.

U.S. President Donald Trump held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will start "immediately," he announced on Feb. 12.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said both agreed that "we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine."

"We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Volodymyr Zelensky, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now."

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders spoke for 90 minutes and Putin invited Trump to Moscow.

"The Russian president invited the U.S. president to visit Moscow and expressed his readiness to receive American officials in Russia in those areas of mutual interest, including, of course, the topic of the Ukrainian settlement," Peskov said.

"Putin and Trump also agreed to continue personal contacts, including arranging a face-to-face meeting."

Earlier on Feb. 12, Moscow ruled out any discussion of exchanging territories in potential negotiations with Ukraine.

The statement followed Zelensky's remarks in an interview with The Guardian, where he suggested Ukraine could cede the territory it controls in Russia's Kursk Oblast in exchange for Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

"This is impossible. Russia has never discussed and will never discuss the topic of exchanging its territory," Peskov responded.

‘People were killed inside Presidential Office’ — Zelensky comments on Russia’s assassination attempts in 2022
An attempt to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky at the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 resulted in people being killed inside the Presidential Office, Zelensky said in a segment of an interview with The Guardian published on Feb. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:23 PM
Video

Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.