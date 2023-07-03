Prosecutors: Russian shelling injures 3 in Kherson Oblast village

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled a village near Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, wounding three civilians, the regional prosecutor's office reported on July 3.

Two of the injured were hospitalized, according to the report.

The Russian shelling also damaged houses and agricultural buildings, the prosecutors wrote.

Earlier in the day, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that Russian attacks on the region had wounded six people on July 2, including a child.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank, such as Stanislav, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.