Russian attacks kill 2, injure 13 over past day

Russian attacks targeted 11 oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring 13 more, local officials reported on July 3.

Strikes were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two residents and injured three more, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

One person was killed in Pokrovsk and another in Novyi Komar, Kyrylenko reported on Telegram. Two injuries were reported in Kostiantynivka and one in Toretsk.

Kyrylenko also reported property damages across the region.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured in the shelling of Marhanets and Nikopol, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to the governor, the attacks on the two cities led to the injury of an 86-year-old woman, as well as to damages to private houses, commercial buildings, and infrastructure.

Over the night, one Shahed-136 drone was also shot down over the oblast, Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured six people, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russia's forces launched 85 strikes and 490 projectiles, targeting residential areas, an agricultural building, and a pharmacy in the oblast, the governor wrote on Telegram.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

According to the governor, Russian forces launched 75 attacks against settlements. A 40-year-old man was injured in Tavriisk, an 80-year-old woman was wounded in Preobrazhenka, and a 46-year-old man received injuries in Orikhiv, Malashko informed.

At least 33 reports of property damage have been recorded in the oblast.

Strikes were recorded also against Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts but local officials reported no causalities.