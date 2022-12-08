Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Prosecutor General's Office: Bodies of 3 civilians allegedly killed by Russian troops discovered in Mykolaiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2022 5:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of three civilians allegedly killed by Russian troops with traces of torture were discovered in the liberated settlement of Novopetrivka in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Oblast, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 8.

The men, aged 39, 42, and 55, were reportedly killed when the region was still under Russian occupation, according to the investigators.

The entirety of Mykolaiv Oblast had been liberated by Ukrainian forces, except for the Kinburn spit on the east bank of the Dnipro River, by Nov. 11.

The bodies of killed civilians and torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements in areas liberated by Ukrainian forces.

In late October, Ukraine's Reintegration Ministry reported that around 1,000 bodies — both of military personnel and civilians, including children— had been exhumed in recently liberated settlements.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.