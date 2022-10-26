About 1,000 bodies exhumed in recently liberated territories

Ukrainian authorities have exhumed around 1,000 bodies in recently liberated settlements. The bodies of civilians – including children – were exhumed alongside the remains of military personnel, according to Ukraine's Reintegration Ministry.

The number includes the 447 bodies found at a mass burial site in liberated Izium, Kharkiv Oblast. But the ministry didn't specify the names of other settlements where Ukrainian authorities exhumed the bodies.

Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for missing persons, and other authorities are still working on the sites to determine the exact number of victims of Russia's war crimes.

As of Oct. 20, Ukraine's National Police reported that the bodies of 111 civilians and 35 soldiers had been found at a mass burial site in liberated Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

The killed people were buried in trenches, and some graves were unmarked, police said.

In total, in Lyman, 25 burial sites have been found. Additionally, 58 mass burial sites have been found in the liberated settlements of Donetsk Oblast, police said.