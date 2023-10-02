Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor General's Office: 504 Ukrainian children killed during Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 1,100 injured

by Nate Ostiller October 2, 2023 6:51 PM 2 min read
A local boy inspects an art installation in memory of the killed Ukrainian civilians in Lviv on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General's office reported on Oct. 2 that 504 Ukrainian children have been officially documented as killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion last year.

More than 1,100 children have also sustained injuries with varying degrees of severity.

On Oct. 1, two girls, aged 12 and 13, were injured as the result of shelling in the city of Kherson.

The previous day, a 16-year-old boy was wounded after shelling in the village of Kostobobriv in Chernihiv Oblast, and a 13-old-boy received injuries result from shell-fire in the small city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, 488 have either been injured or killed by Russia, making it the most heavily-impacted region in Ukraine in terms of child casualties.

Additionally, 300 in Kharkiv Oblast have been affected, 129 in Kyiv Oblast, 128 in Kherson Oblast, 99 in Zaporizhia Oblast, 97 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 96 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 72 in Chernihiv Oblast, and 67 in Luhansk Oblast.

However, the actual numbers regarding child casualties may be much higher since they do not fully account for territories still under Russian occupation, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, or experiencing heavy fighting, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

UNICEF: 20 children killed, 69 wounded in Ukraine due to mine explosions
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that 20 children had been killed and 69 had been wounded due to the explosions of mines and other objects in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on June 15.
The Kyiv IndependentOlesya Boyko
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.