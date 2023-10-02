Prosecutor General's Office: 504 Ukrainian children killed during Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 1,100 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General's office reported on Oct. 2 that 504 Ukrainian children have been officially documented as killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion last year.

More than 1,100 children have also sustained injuries with varying degrees of severity.

On Oct. 1, two girls, aged 12 and 13, were injured as the result of shelling in the city of Kherson.

The previous day, a 16-year-old boy was wounded after shelling in the village of Kostobobriv in Chernihiv Oblast, and a 13-old-boy received injuries result from shell-fire in the small city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, 488 have either been injured or killed by Russia, making it the most heavily-impacted region in Ukraine in terms of child casualties.

Additionally, 300 in Kharkiv Oblast have been affected, 129 in Kyiv Oblast, 128 in Kherson Oblast, 99 in Zaporizhia Oblast, 97 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 96 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 72 in Chernihiv Oblast, and 67 in Luhansk Oblast.

However, the actual numbers regarding child casualties may be much higher since they do not fully account for territories still under Russian occupation, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, or experiencing heavy fighting, the Prosecutor General's Office added.