UNICEF: 20 children killed, 69 wounded in Ukraine due to mine explosions

by Olesya Boyko June 15, 2023 12:34 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian deminer uses the remote system of a mine trawl to clear a field of landmines laid by Russian troops near the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, on May 19, 2023. (Photo by Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that 20 children had been killed and 69 had been wounded due to the explosions of mines and other objects in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on June 15.

According to RFE/RL, UNICEF announced the numbers at a joint briefing with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on June 14.

UNICEF emphasized that while the war continues, children in Ukraine are deprived of the opportunity to safely spend their leisure time on vacation. In addition to other threats children may face during summer holidays, Ukrainian children need to be beware of mines.

In a Facebook post published on June 14, the organization said that the threat of explosive objects is serious "because Ukraine is one of the most mined and contaminated with explosive objects countries in the world."

UNICEF and the State Emergency Service announced they would teach Ukrainian children and teenagers how to behave during holidays to stay safe.

During Russia’s full-scale invasion, casualties due to mine explosions have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, nearly one-third of Ukraine has been mined since February last year.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territories after the war.

Kakhovka dam destruction disrupts water, power supply but offers sustainable reset
In the early morning of June 6, Russia blew up a major dam in the occupied part of southern Ukraine, causing a humanitarian and ecological crisis. The Kakhovka dam, located on the Dnipro River, is a major waterway running through southeastern Ukraine and the last of a series of six
The Kyiv IndependentAgatha Gorski
