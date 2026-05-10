Pro-Ukrainian partisans set locomotive ablaze in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast, group claims

Members of the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh allegedly sabotaged an electric locomotive used by the Russian military in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast, Atesh claimed on May 10.

A video posted of the purported sabotage effort shows Atesh operatives pouring a flammable liquid into the locomotive's interior and subsequently lighting a flame. A second video of the purported attack shows the locomotive up in flames.

The sabotage operation is alleged to have destroyed the locomotive, used for transporting military cargo towards Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

The attack purportedly took place "on a railway section" southeast of the city of Lipetsk, while the train appeared unattended. It was not clear when the reported attack was carried out.

"The disabled locomotive will no longer be able to take part in transporting military trains, meaning another element of the opponent’s logistics system has been halted," Atesh wrote in a statement on social media.

Lipetsk lies approximately 335 kilometers (208 miles) east of the Russia-Ukraine border in Sumy Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims at the time of publication, nor the extent of the damage caused.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Over the past year, agents of Atesh have claimed to have sabotaged key railway hubs, a locomotive, as well as a Russian air defense factory, among other targets.











