Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
War

Pro-Ukrainian partisans set locomotive ablaze in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast, group claims

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Pro-Ukrainian partisans set locomotive ablaze in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast, group claims
A screenshot of a video posted by the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh on May 10, 2026 that purports to show a locomotive ablaze in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast following a sabotage effort by the group. (ATESH/Telegram)

Members of the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh allegedly sabotaged an electric locomotive used by the Russian military in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast, Atesh claimed on May 10.

A video posted of the purported sabotage effort shows Atesh operatives pouring a flammable liquid into the locomotive's interior and subsequently lighting a flame. A second video of the purported attack shows the locomotive up in flames.

The sabotage operation is alleged to have destroyed the locomotive, used for transporting military cargo towards Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

The attack purportedly took place "on a railway section" southeast of the city of Lipetsk, while the train appeared unattended. It was not clear when the reported attack was carried out.

"The disabled locomotive will no longer be able to take part in transporting military trains, meaning another element of the opponent’s logistics system has been halted," Atesh wrote in a statement on social media.

Lipetsk lies approximately 335 kilometers (208 miles) east of the Russia-Ukraine border in Sumy Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims at the time of publication, nor the extent of the damage caused.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Over the past year, agents of Atesh have claimed to have sabotaged key railway hubs, a locomotive, as well as a Russian air defense factory, among other targets.

read also

Russia’s war comes home
Toxic rain is falling on Tuapse — just 75 miles from Vladimir Putin’s summer residence in Sochi — coating cars and streets in oily grime. A once-picturesque Black Sea resort town is now choking on the fallout of a war that has come home to Russia. Four times in a span of two weeks, Ukrainian drones lit up the local oil refinery and export terminal, laying bare the weakness of Russian air defenses. Clouds of smoke so vast that they were visible from space. As long-range hits were gathering pace
The Kyiv IndependentAndrew Chakhoyan




SabotagePartisansUkraineRussiaLipetsk Oblast
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, May 10
Sunday, May 10
Show More

Editors' Picks