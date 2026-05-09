Russia's war comes home

Vantor satellite image shows several oil storage tanks on fire with thick black smoke drifting south over the Black Sea at the Tuapse oil refinery on April 16, 2026. (Satellite image (c) 2026 Vantor)

Toxic rain is falling on Tuapse — just 75 miles from Vladimir Putin's summer residence in Sochi — coating cars and streets in oily grime. A once-picturesque Black Sea resort town is now choking on the fallout of a war that has come home to Russia.

Four times in a span of two weeks, Ukrainian drones lit up the local oil refinery and export terminal, laying bare the weakness of Russian air defenses. Clouds of smoke so vast that they were visible from space.

As long-range hits were gathering pace, the Russian president vanished. Ten straight days without a public appearance. Then on April 28, the self-styled strongman resurfaced and got on the phone with Donald Trump to beg for a three-day ceasefire to save his Victory Day parade.

Scheduled for May 9, a grotesque spectacle colloquially known as "pobedobesie," or victory mania, is central to the Kremlin's claim to legitimacy. Where democracies rely on elections, Moscow relies on ritual: staging strength, celebrating sacrifice, and national pride to bind past triumphs to present wars. It's a day when Russians conveniently forget that the war began in 1939, when Nazi Germany invaded Poland from the West and Soviet Russia from the East.

For all the chest-thumping, Putin's Defence Ministry has now stripped the parade of tanks and missiles for the first time in two decades. The man who has threatened to nuke Europe seems afraid the cameras will catch him ducking Ukrainian drones on Red Square.

An old KGB hand, trained in reflexive control, Putin tried to box Zelensky in with two bad options. Reject the ceasefire, and the Kremlin's Western apologists, the Putinversteher crowd, get a fresh talking point about Ukraine refusing peace. Accept it, and Ukraine forfeits the chance to rain on Putin's parade and remind ordinary Russians that they’ll have to eventually reap what their government and their army sow.

In a clever move, Kyiv flipped the script. Zelensky announced his own ceasefire to begin at midnight on May 6 as a precondition for a truce on May 9. Russia was given a chance to demonstrate what it really wanted, and sure enough, within minutes, Russian-Iranian Shahed drones were raining on Dnipro and guided bombs on Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

Moscow murdered 70 civilians and injured 500 more across Ukraine in the first week of May, exposing itself, again, as the side committed to war, a side for whom no war crime is too heinous and no cost is too much.

The story should be everywhere. Instead, the Western commentariat will dutifully zoom in on the parade in Red Square as scheduled programming, the diplomatic equivalent of head buried in sand.

Finland's President Alexander Stubb remains the most clear-headed European leader of the day. "The tide has turned," he said. "We need Ukraine more than Ukraine needs us." On the battlefield, Stubb estimates Ukraine is killing or wounding 30,000 to 35,000 Russian soldiers a month, 95% of them with drones, at a kill ratio of five Russians for every Ukrainian.

Kyiv signed a $4.7 billion defense deal with Germany in April. It includes plans to produce 5,000 AI-powered UAVs. The Saudis are buying Ukrainian interceptors because they can down a Shahed for $10,000, whereas Patriot missiles are both very scarce and cost 400 times as much. Ukrainian military trainers are already in the Gulf working with local forces.

Meanwhile, in Hungary, the Kremlin's most reliable European protector, Viktor Orban, just lost his first election in 16 years. Freed from Orban's veto, the EU approved a $106 billion loan for Kyiv.

Moscow's economic fortunes are moving in the opposite direction. Yes, it is benefiting from the spike in oil prices, but "in March alone, Russia’s oil revenue losses from our long-range capabilities are estimated at no less than $2.3 billion," Zelensky said.

Russia's GDP has already contracted 1.8% at the start of the year. According to Sweden's military intelligence chief, the country is "living on borrowed time," stuck in a zero-multiplier model — it churns out weapons that are promptly destroyed on the battlefield, stimulating no additional spending and feeding no supply chains except that of heinous war crimes.

Lots of facts have changed. The mindsets in the West? Not so much.

"At some point, Ukraine will sign a ceasefire agreement… then it may be that part of Ukraine's territory is no longer Ukrainian," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told students in Marsberg. Even if he was speaking off the cuff, the instinct is revealing. Berlin has spent billions to help Ukraine defend itself, yet the chancellor is sketching concessions on Moscow's behalf — a repeated case of self-deterrence.

Washington has the same problem in spades. The American people overwhelmingly support Ukraine, but our government is not keeping pace. $400 million in Ukraine aid approved months ago sat idle at the Pentagon, stonewalled by Undersecretary Elbridge Colby — until it was finally pushed through after Senator McConnell called it out.

Ukraine is no longer just an aid recipient; it is emerging as a security provider for Europe. Countries are turning to Ukrainian systems not out of charity, but because the speed of the innovation cycle, hardware upgrades combined with AI, now defines battlefield advantage. Under the pressure of war, Kyiv has built a model of rapid adaptation that the Pentagon and its contractors will struggle to match.

Past Tuapse, Ukrainian UAVs arrived in Perm, 1,000 miles into Russia. On May 5, Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missiles travelled more than 700 miles to strike a Russian facility in Cheboksary that produces components for Shahed drones and Iskander missiles.

The war the Kremlin unleashed on Ukraine is ricocheting back on the aggressor. Ukraine has figured out what comes next. Some in the West understand it. Some are catching up. Some are still oblivious.