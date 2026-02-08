KI logo
War

Pro-Ukrainian partisans disable military communication infrastructure in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, group claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Pro-Ukrainian partisans disable military communication infrastructure in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, group claims
What purports to be a fire burning inside of an enclosure housing Russian military communication infrastructure in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, early on Feb. 8, 2026. (Atesh/Telegram)

The pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisan group disabled communication infrastructure in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, the group claimed early on Feb. 8.

"An agent of our movement set fire to a hardware module at the base of a communication tower. As a result of the destruction of the ground equipment, all the infrastructure installed on the mast was completely de-energized and put out of action," the Atesh group announced.

The act of sabotage was conducted near Ukraine's border with Russia and "effectively blinded the enemy in this sector," the group said in a Telegram post.

Meanwhile, with control equipment disabled, the front line in the area has created an opportunity for Ukrainian forces to circumvent signal jamming, Atesh claimed.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"The tower served as a platform for electronic warfare antennas that suppressed drone signals. The destruction of this technical post opened a 'window' for the unimpeded operation of Ukrainian" drones, the group said.

On Feb. 5, Russian forces were cut off from access to Starlink satellite internet across the front line with the introduction of a new "white list."

Ukraine and SpaceX worked to block Russian access to the Starlink service within Ukraine using a mass registration scheme on the government services application Diia.

read also

‘Structural shift’— EU ban on Russian gas set to harm Moscow long term, despite loopholes
The European Union has approved a long-promised ban on Russian gas imports, a measure meant to lock in the bloc’s shift away from Moscow’s energy supplies nearly four years into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. Still, the new ban contains major loopholes, meaning that without full commitment by EU member states, some Russian gas will likely continue to flow into the EU, according to sector experts who spoke to the Kyiv Independent. What exactly is banned and how The decision on Jan.
The Kyiv IndependentKarol Luczka
UkrainePartisansBelgorod OblastRussiaSabotage
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, February 8
Saturday, February 7
Orban declares Ukraine 'enemy' of Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized Ukraine for calling on the EU halt imports of cheap Russian energy. "Anyone who says this is an enemy of Hungary, so Ukraine is our enemy," he said at a rally on Feb. 7.

Show More

Editors' Picks