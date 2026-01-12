Fire breaks out at power plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast, Astra reports

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.

A power plant in the Russian city of Novocherkassk, Rostov Oblast, was reportedly attacked on Jan. 12, according to Russian independent outlet Astra, citing local residents.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to extinguish a fire following the alleged attack, according to locals. Footage from the area shows the facility in flames.

Astra's OSINT analysts suggested that the fire may have broken out at the facility's open switchgear (ORU) — a key component that transmits electricity from the power station to the broader energy system.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the accuracy of the report.

The Novocherkassk State District Power Plant (GRES) is one of the largest thermal power stations in southern Russia, Astra said. It consists of several power units and runs primarily on coal, with natural gas used as a backup fuel.

The reported strike came during a nighttime drone attack across several Russian regions. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed 13 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, four of them over Rostov Oblast.

Rostov Oblast, located along the Russia-Ukraine border and adjacent to the Russian-occupied Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, is frequently targeted by Ukrainian strikes due to its proximity to the front line.

While Ukraine has not officially confirmed involvement in the incident, Ukrainian forces have increasingly carried out long-range strikes deep inside Russian territory, aiming to degrade Russia's military and economic capacity to sustain its war against Ukraine.