KI logo
War

Fire breaks out at power plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast, Astra reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
Fire breaks out at power plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast, Astra reports
A screenshot of a video purporting to show a fire at a power plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast, which was reportedly attacked on Jan. 12, 2025 (Astra, Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.

A power plant in the Russian city of Novocherkassk, Rostov Oblast, was reportedly attacked on Jan. 12, according to Russian independent outlet Astra, citing local residents.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to extinguish a fire following the alleged attack, according to locals. Footage from the area shows the facility in flames.

Astra's OSINT analysts suggested that the fire may have broken out at the facility's open switchgear (ORU) — a key component that transmits electricity from the power station to the broader energy system.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the accuracy of the report.

The Novocherkassk State District Power Plant (GRES) is one of the largest thermal power stations in southern Russia, Astra said. It consists of several power units and runs primarily on coal, with natural gas used as a backup fuel.

The reported strike came during a nighttime drone attack across several Russian regions. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed 13 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, four of them over Rostov Oblast.

Rostov Oblast, located along the Russia-Ukraine border and adjacent to the Russian-occupied Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, is frequently targeted by Ukrainian strikes due to its proximity to the front line.

Become a member – go ad‑free

While Ukraine has not officially confirmed involvement in the incident, Ukrainian forces have increasingly carried out long-range strikes deep inside Russian territory, aiming to degrade Russia's military and economic capacity to sustain its war against Ukraine.

read also

Russia attacks UK defense chief with crude insult after Putin kidnapping remarks
“The wet dreams of British perverts,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
UkraineRussiaUkrainian strikes in RussiaRostov OblastDrone attack
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, January 12
Sunday, January 11
Show More

Editors' Picks