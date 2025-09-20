Potential cyberattack causes major airport disruptions in Europe.

Major airports across Europe experienced flight delays and cancellations including in Brussels, Berlin, and at London's Heathrow Airport, after a third-party provider of check-in and boarding systems said it was experiencing a "cyber-related disruption."

"We have become aware of a cyber-related disruption to our MUSE software in select airports," the provider, Collins Aerospace, told the Kyiv Independent in a statement.

"We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality to our customers as quickly as possible. The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can be mitigated with manual check-in operations."

The cause and source of the disruption has not yet been confirmed.

Across Europe, Russian hybrid attacks, including cyberattacks, have become more frequent and more aggressive since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In March, Ukraine and Europe's cybersecurity agencies signed a memoradum of understanding to deepen cooperation between the two countries for cross-border cybersecurity projects.

In July, Aeroflot, Russia's largest airline, reported a massive malfunction in its information system, forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights to and from Moscow after an alleged cyberattack.

A pro-Ukrainian hacking group said it was responsible for the attack, which the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify.