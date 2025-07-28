Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Hacker group claims responsibility for cyberattack on Russia's Aeroflot

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Hacker group claims responsibility for cyberattack on Russia's Aeroflot
Illustrative purposes only: A sign reads 'Flight Cancelled' at the Aeroflot check-in counter in the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Aeroflot, Russia's largest airline, reported a massive malfunction in its information system on July 28, forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights to and from Moscow.

"There has been a failure in the airline's information systems. Service disruptions are possible," the Russian flag carrier said on Telegram without clarifying the cause of the disruptions.

A hacker group named Silent Crow has claimed responsibility for a large-scale attack on Aeroflot's IT infrastructure, allegedly conducted in cooperation with the Belarusian opposition hacktivist group, the Cyber Partisans BY.

"For a year, we were inside their corporate network, methodically developing access, going deep into the very core of the infrastructure," the hackers claimed on their Telegram channel.

The hacker group claimed to have completely destroyed the company's IT infrastructure, including 7,000 physical and virtual servers, and gained access to 20 terabytes of data.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Aeroflot announced that 42 flights to and from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, including connections to Astrakhan, Grozny, Kaliningrad, Minsk, Yerevan, and elsewhere, were canceled due to the malfunction.

"At present, a team of specialists is working to minimize the risks to the flight operation schedule and to restore normal service operations as quickly as possible," the company said.

Rossiya and Pobeda airlines, which are part of the same group as Aeroflot, have not reported any disruptions.

Silent Crow has claimed responsibility for several hacking attacks in the past, including the one targeting Russia's state cadastre and cartography agency in January.

Kyiv has not commented on the latest hack. Both Russia and Ukraine have widely used cyberattacks to target government institutions and key businesses during the full-scale war.

Ukraine war latest: Moscow cancels Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg as nearly 100 drones reportedly downed across western Russia
Key developments on July 27: * Moscow cancels Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg as nearly 100 drones reportedly downed across western Russia * ‘We assessed your attempt,’ — top Ukrainian drone commander hints Russia tried to strike multiple unit leaders at once * Moscow warns of ongoing war unless Ukraine complies with its maximalist demands * Rubio says Trump ‘losing patience with Russia,’ despite giving Putin 50-day peace deal deadline * Russian drone strike on bus reportedly kills 3, in
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
RussiaUkraineAirlinesHacker attackCyberattackMoscowBusiness
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 28
EU urges Ukraine to fortify anti-corruption bodies.

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine's rule of law," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 27.

Monday, July 28
Show More

Editors' Picks