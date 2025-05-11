Become a member
Sunday, May 11
Sunday, May 11
Pope Leo XIV urges global peace in first Sunday address, calls for end to war in Ukraine

by Anna Fratsyvir
Pope Leo XIV urges global peace in first Sunday address, calls for end to war in Ukraine
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV, in his first Sunday address since being elected pontiff, appealed to world powers for “no more war,” calling for an “authentic and lasting peace” in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza, Reuters reported on May 11.

The new pope said he carries in his heart the "suffering of the beloved people of Ukraine."

Pope Leo was appointed earlier this week on May 8, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. On May 7, cardinals officially opened the historic conclave in the Vatican to choose the next head of the Catholic Church.

Speaking to thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square on May 11, the pope demanded the release of all hostages held by Hamas and welcomed the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Pope said he was praying to God to grant the world the "miracle of peace."

Previously, while serving as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, Leo XIV spoke out against Russia's continued war against Ukraine. In a 2022 interview with Peruvian news outlet Semanario Expresión, he condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, characterizing it as "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power."

UkraineWarReligionRussia
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

