India, Pakistan agree to 'full and immediate ceasefire,' Trump says

India and Pakistan have agreed to "a full and immediate ceasefire," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on May 10.

"Congratulations to both countries on using common Sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war. The latest escalation in tensions between the two nations began in April.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X that he and U.S. Vice President JD Vance had been in contact with both sides over the past 48 hours in a bid to halt the fighting.

India confirmed that a ceasefire had been agreed upon, with the Foreign Ministry spokesperson briefly saying during a press conference on May 10, "It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all fighting and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 17:00 Indian standard time today."

Pakistan also confirmed the news, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar writing on X on May 10 that his country "has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The news of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan comes amid reports that Trump is increasingly frustrated behind the scenes that he hasn't been able to achieve lasting peace deals between Russia and Ukraine or Israel and Palestine.

Trump on May 8 called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, warning that Washington and its allies would impose further sanctions on Moscow if the truce were violated.