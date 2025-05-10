India, Pakistan agree to 'full and immediate ceasefire,' Trump says

"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
Iran is preparing to send Russia Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile launchers, Reuters reported on May 9, citing Western security and regional officials familiar with the matter.
"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote.
U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged in private that Russia is difficult to negotiate with because they "want the whole thing," referring to Ukraine, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the comments.
The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
A notice about the airspace closure was published on the U.S. Defense Department's NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) website on May 10, as cited by Ukrainian defense news outlet Militarnyi.
"As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace," the EU's statement reads.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming in an interview with ABC News on May 10 that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.
"Our involvement in the war was justifiable, and this belongs to our sovereign rights," North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said. "I regard this as part of the sacred mission we must execute for our brothers and comrades-in-arms."
The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
India, Pakistan agree to 'full and immediate ceasefire,' Trump says
India and Pakistan have agreed to "a full and immediate ceasefire," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on May 10.
"Congratulations to both countries on using common Sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.
The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war. The latest escalation in tensions between the two nations began in April.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X that he and U.S. Vice President JD Vance had been in contact with both sides over the past 48 hours in a bid to halt the fighting.
India confirmed that a ceasefire had been agreed upon, with the Foreign Ministry spokesperson briefly saying during a press conference on May 10, "It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all fighting and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 17:00 Indian standard time today."
Pakistan also confirmed the news, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar writing on X on May 10 that his country "has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."
The news of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan comes amid reports that Trump is increasingly frustrated behind the scenes that he hasn't been able to achieve lasting peace deals between Russia and Ukraine or Israel and Palestine.
Trump on May 8 called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, warning that Washington and its allies would impose further sanctions on Moscow if the truce were violated.