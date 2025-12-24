KI logo
Russia

Poll shows 55% of Russians expect war to end in 2026 — and want life back to 'normal'

3 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Poll shows 55% of Russians expect war to end in 2026 — and want life back to 'normal'
Participants wearing Soviet military uniforms walk during the exhibition on Nov. 9, 2024, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

More than half of Russians, 55%, expect the war against Ukraine to end in 2026 and hope for a return to what they describe as "normal life," according to a December poll by state-controlled pollster VTsIOM published on Dec. 24.

The findings come as Washington steps up diplomatic efforts to broker an end to Russia's full-scale war, now entering its fourth year, amid U.S. President Donald Trump's push to accelerate negotiations.

The survey, conducted by telephone among 1,600 respondents across Russia's 80 regions, asked participants an open-ended question about the events they most anticipate in the coming year.

While many respondents expressed hopes for an end to the fighting, they largely expect it to conclude on terms "proclaimed as its goals," reflecting continued alignment with the Kremlin's narrative.

Become a member – go ad‑free

VTsIOM also said 79% of respondents trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, while 74% approve of his foreign policy, figures the state pollster cited as evidence of continued public consolidation.

Separate data from the independent Levada Center, published on Dec. 22, suggest a more nuanced shift in public sentiment. According to that survey, only 25% of Russians support continuing the war — the lowest share since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Levada researchers reported that 66% of respondents now believe Russia should move toward peace talks, a figure that has grown in recent months. Support for continuing the war remains higher among those who rely on state television and approve of Putin's actions.

The Levada poll surveyed 1,618 respondents across 50 Russian regions from Dec. 11 to 19.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Russian authorities have designated the Levada Center a so-called "foreign agent," a label widely used to pressure independent media and civil society groups.

The polling results emerge as U.S.-led negotiations intensify, though Moscow continues to be seen as a key obstacle to a settlement.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected proposed compromises and continue to insist on maximalist demands, including Ukraine's withdrawal from the entire Donbas region, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts .

read also

Zelensky reveals full 20-point peace plan draft backed by Ukraine, US
After weeks of talks, Ukraine and the U.S. have prepared a draft of the revised peace plan to end Russia’s full-scale war. The initial 28-point plan, which effectively pushed Ukraine toward capitulation, has been reworked into a 20-point framework, which President Volodymyr Zelensky presented to journalists. In addition, a three-party security guarantee draft between Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe has been developed, as well as a bilateral security guarantee agreement between Ukraine and the U.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Chart of the week: What did Ukrainians search online in 2025?
This year saw Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, a shouting match with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, and the famed U.S.-Ukraine “minerals deal.” There were talks in Istanbul, Alaska, Miami, Geneva — almost Budapest — and peace plans of all shapes and sizes. Meanwhile, Russian troops steadily advanced westwards, encircled Pokrovsk, hunted civilians with drones in a “human safari,” and claimed to have taken the front-line city Kupiansk as the year came to a close — only
The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
What will happen in Ukraine in 2026? We asked 6 of our journalists what they expect
With this in mind, we asked six Kyiv Independent journalists, writing about Ukraine’s domestic and foreign affairs, business, and war, about what they expect to be covering in the coming year.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
WarUkrainePollsPeace talks
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, December 24
Show More

Editors' Picks