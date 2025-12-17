Putin calls European leaders 'piglets,' declares war goals will be met 'unconditionally'

Russian President Vladimir Putin lashed out at Western leaders during an annual meeting with his defense ministry on Dec. 17, calling European leaders "piglets" and declaring that the goals of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine would be met "unconditionally."

If Russia's demands were not met through diplomatic efforts, Putin warned that Russia would "liberate" what he claimed were its "historical lands" on the battlefield.

Among Moscow’s stated demands is that Ukraine relinquish full control of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and accept limits on the size of its military, which the majority of Ukrainians oppose.

In further disregard for peace, Putin went on to claim that his country was acquiring weapons unmatched by any other country. He also criticized European leaders, whom he referred to as "piglets," accusing them of aligning with former U.S. President Joe Biden — whom he blames for "starting" the war — in hopes of bringing about Russia's collapse.

Amid growing signs that Russia has no desire to end the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky has been meeting with European allies to discuss "Article 5-like" guarantees as NATO membership remains a distant prospect.

Although details are scarce, a six-point statement by European leaders offers some idea of the guarantees being considered. The measures would most likely be anchored in a "legally binding commitment" by partner countries to "restore peace and security" in the event of a future attack, potentially through armed force, intelligence and logistical support, and economic and diplomatic actions.

Any such agreement would require certification by the U.S. Congress. Speaking to journalists in Berlin, Zelensky said the Trump administration appeared "ready" to support the plan.