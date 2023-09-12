Poll: Majority of EU citizens favor continued support for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The majority of EU citizens favor measures in support of Ukraine against Russian aggression, including humanitarian, economic, and military means, based on a survey by Eurobarometer published by the European Commission on Sept. 11.

According to the poll, 86% of Europeans approve of the continued EU humanitarian aid to the people affected by the war. Some 77% accept welcoming refugees, 71% support sanctions, while 67% and 65% believe the EU should support Ukraine on its path toward European integration and the single market, respectively.

Finally, 65% of respondents favor economic and financial support for Ukraine, and 57% think that the EU should support the purchase and supply of military equipment and training to Ukraine.

Some 86% of Europeans also believe that the EU should tackle the impact of rising energy prices, while 80% think that Europe ought to reduce excessive dependencies on countries like Russia or China.

A large majority of respondents said that because of Russia's war against Ukraine, the EU member states should ensure their energy and economic security (85%), strengthen military cooperation within the bloc (75%), and continue to show solidarity with Ukraine (71%).

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, many EU countries have backed Ukraine both on the national and European levels. The proposed or ongoing initiatives include macro-financial support, humanitarian assistance, and the purchase of military materiel.