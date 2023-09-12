Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poll: Majority of EU citizens favor continued support for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 12, 2023 9:33 AM 2 min read
The EU and Ukrainian flags in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 2023. (Photo credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The majority of EU citizens favor measures in support of Ukraine against Russian aggression, including humanitarian, economic, and military means, based on a survey by Eurobarometer published by the European Commission on Sept. 11.

According to the poll, 86% of Europeans approve of the continued EU humanitarian aid to the people affected by the war. Some 77% accept welcoming refugees, 71% support sanctions, while 67% and 65% believe the EU should support Ukraine on its path toward European integration and the single market, respectively.

Finally, 65% of respondents favor economic and financial support for Ukraine, and 57% think that the EU should support the purchase and supply of military equipment and training to Ukraine.

Some 86% of Europeans also believe that the EU should tackle the impact of rising energy prices, while 80% think that Europe ought to reduce excessive dependencies on countries like Russia or China.

A large majority of respondents said that because of Russia's war against Ukraine, the EU member states should ensure their energy and economic security (85%), strengthen military cooperation within the bloc (75%), and continue to show solidarity with Ukraine (71%).

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, many EU countries have backed Ukraine both on the national and European levels. The proposed or ongoing initiatives include macro-financial support, humanitarian assistance, and the purchase of military materiel.

EU rep supports Ukraine peace plan as Hungary vetoes funding
After Hungary blocked an agreement on Ukrainian funding at an Aug. 31 meeting, European Union High Representative Josep Borrell reiterated his support for Ukraine’s peace formula during a press conference in Toledo, Spain.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.