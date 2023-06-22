Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
EU transfers 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine in latest tranche of macrofinancial aid

by Olesya Boyko June 22, 2023 4:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU would disburse another 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine in macro-financial assistance, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on June 2022.

According to the European Commission, Ukraine continues to make satisfactory progress towards the agreed conditions and complies with reporting requirements, which aim to ensure the transparent use of the funds.

“More will come. We just proposed steady financial support until 2027. We are in it for the long haul,” von der Leyen added.

Earlier, the Commission announced it would mobilize up to €50 billion for Ukraine between 2024 and 2027. The goals of this aid are to support Ukraine's efforts to maintain macro-financial stability, to promote recovery and rebuild and modernize the country, as well as to support implementing key reforms on its EU accession path.

On January, the EU said it would begin disbursing the 18 billion euros support package for Ukraine in monthly tranches.

On June 21, European Union ambassadors backed its 11th sanctions package against Russia, focusing on closing loopholes and punishing actors working to circumvent existing sanctions.

Author: Olesya Boyko
