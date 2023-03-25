Polish PM: New EU sanction package to be adopted in the next two months

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview on March 25 that the EU should adopt its 11th round of sanctions against Russia in the next two months despite some countries facing "fatigue" on continued support for Ukraine.

Speaking to Polish private broadcaster RMF FM, Morawiecki said that the upcoming round of sanctions to punish Russia for its war against Ukraine would be on the EU agenda "in the coming weeks," but he admitted that the bloc is already feeling the fatigue.

Morawiecki reiterated that Poland is working on ensuring that the European Commission pays attention to the "holes and gaps" that Russia uses to evade the sanctions. He added that Poland is also among the countries forming the upcoming package of sanctions.

Therefore, the task of Poland is to convince European partners that what is happening in Ukraine is absolutely unacceptable, that we live at a key historical moment and must respond accordingly," Morawiecki said.

The EU adopted its 10th round of sanctions in late February. The sanctions included additional trade restrictions against Moscow, making it harder to wage the brutal war.

While the EU, the U.S., and other supporters of Ukraine continue to issue rounds of sanctions, independent media reports, and research have shown that Russia can find ways to circumvent sanctions meant to starve Moscow's economy and defense industry.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, has been urging the West to speed up its sanctions against Russia.

“We need to hurry up. We need speed – speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery … speed of decisions to limit Russian potential,” Zelensky said on Feb. 17. “There is no alternative to speed because it is the speed that life depends on.”