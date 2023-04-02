Polish minister: Decision to send fighter jets to Ukraine 'an example for other countries'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland's and Slovakia's decision to provide MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine should serve as an example for other countries, Polish European Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk told German outlet RND on April 2.

The minister singled out Germany, arguing that Berlin is often preoccupied with formality and procedures over practical action that would help Ukraine.

He called on Germany to "stand on the side of good, not just with words but with actions."

Poland and Slovakia are the first NATO countries to pledge to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

Poland promised to send four fighter jets, while Slovakia on March 23 transferred four of the 13 MiG-29 jets it has promised to Ukraine, according to Slovakia's Defense Ministry website.

Ukraine has called on its allies to provide fighter jets so it can defend its airspace and more effectively counterattack the Russian forces on its territory.

So far, no country has decided to send Western-built fighter jets, though several partners such as the U.K. have not ruled out such a move.