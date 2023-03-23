Slovakia transfers first MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovakia on March 23 transferred four of the 13 MiG-29 jets it has pledged to Ukraine, according to Slovakia's Defense Ministry website.

The transfer was coordinated by Ukrainian pilots with the help of the Slovak Air Force, the ministry said.

Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad praised everyone involved adding, "As a nation, we have written ourselves in capital letters in the modern world's history, showcasing timely help, sincere solidarity, and the greatness of our country."

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced on March 17 that his government has approved providing Ukraine with 13 MiG-29 fighter jets.

This decision makes Slovakia the second NATO member state after Poland to pledge the aircraft to Ukraine.

"Promises must be kept, and when (Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelensky asked for more weapons, including fighter jets, I said we'll do our best. Glad others (are) doing the same," Heger wrote on Twitter. "Military aid is key to ensure Ukraine can defend itself and entire Europe against Russia."